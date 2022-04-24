Advertisement

Man killed in a motorcycle crash after losing control in Franklin County

A motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle crash.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 23-year-old man from Douglasville died Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash after losing control.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on U.S Hwy 98 at County Road 67A around 1:32 a.m.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve which caused him to cross into an emergency shoulder and crash into a concrete bridge wall, the press release stated.

FHP said the motorcycle went airborne from the crash causing the driver to flip over.

The motorcycle came to a final rest on the north grassy shoulder and caught on fire. The driver was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

