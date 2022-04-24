Advertisement

Man suffers serious injuries after a single crash in Jackson County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Sunday morning that left a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

FHP said the man was driving on County Road 167 around 1:40 a.m. when he crossed the center line and onto the west shoulder.

The driver overcorrected his truck, causing it to rotate.

The truck’s left side wheels crashed into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn, travel across the roadway and onto the east shoulder where it came to a final rest on its roof, according to FHP.

The driver was ejected from his truck and suffered serious injuries.

FHP was assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Compass Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart Helicopter

