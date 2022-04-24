Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is reporting three different overnight shootings within a span of two hours.
The first shooting happened between Grady Road and Steel Road around 2:03 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
The second shooting happened between W Gaines Street and Railroad Ave around 2:46 a.m.
TPD told WCTV that gunshots were heard in a parking lot but upon their arrival, no one was on the scene.
The third shooting happened on Dixie Drive around 3:36 a.m.
One person was found shot in that area, and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.
No arrests has been made in any of the incidents.
No further information has been released.
