Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is reporting three different overnight shootings within a span of two hours.

The first shooting happened between Grady Road and Steel Road around 2:03 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The second shooting happened between W Gaines Street and Railroad Ave around 2:46 a.m.

TPD told WCTV that gunshots were heard in a parking lot but upon their arrival, no one was on the scene.

The third shooting happened on Dixie Drive around 3:36 a.m.

One person was found shot in that area, and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

No arrests has been made in any of the incidents.

No further information has been released.

