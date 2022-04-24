Advertisement

Shooting at Savannah State University, two injured

FOX19 NOW/file
FOX19 NOW/file
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WCTV/WTOC) - Two people were injured after a shooting Friday night at Savannah State University.

SSU confirmed the school went on lockdown following the incident at T.A. Wright Stadium.

The victims were transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Savannah Police Department also responded to the shooting and said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case because SSU is a state university.

No further information was released.

Stay tuned for any new updates.

