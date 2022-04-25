Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a nice weekend, the weather will remain quiet Monday with a chance of morning fog closer to I-75. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than previous days with highs in the mid 80s inland to near 80 along the coast.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will climb to 30% Tuesday and Tuesday night as a cold front is forecast to approach the Big Bend and South Georgia. The front is expected to pass late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring another shot of slightly drier air into the region.

Despite the lack of large-scale forcing (e.g. a trough of low pressure aloft), enough heating and moisture ahead of another storm system to the east of Florida and Georgia could bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

