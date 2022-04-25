Chicken Bisque with Chef Ashley

INGREDIENTS

-4 Chicken breast

-32 oz turkey sausage link (one package sliced)

-2 packages of frozen vegetables (12 oz bags)

-4 potatoes diced in medium to small cubes

-2 cups of heavy whipping cream

- 32 oz chicken stock

-1 tbsp sea salt

-1 tsp black pepper

-1 tsp smoked paprika

-1 tbsp of all-purpose Adobo seasoning

-1 tbsp onion powder

-1 package of onion soup mix

-Chicken stock

-1 can cream of chicken

-1 can cream of mushrooms

-2 tbsp of flour

-1 stick of butter

-3 tbsp of vinegar

-tri-color tortilla strips (salad topper)

-1 tbsp of canola oil

-extra seasoning (1 tsp of Adobo all purpose seasoning, tbsp of onion powder and 2 tbsp of parsley)

METHOD

Sautée turkey sausage into a large pot with canola oil for 6 to 7 minutes.

Afterward, take sausage out of the pot and set aside.

Season your chicken breast with vinegar and the seasonings (onion powder, sea salt, black pepper, Adobo all-purpose seasoning). Into the pot add 1 stick of butter and flour. Mix well over medium heat. Add chicken to pot and chicken stock. Boil for 1 hour.

Afterward, pull chicken apart with a fork and add heavy whipping cream, frozen vegetables, cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, diced potatoes and 1 package of onion soup mix. Allow to simmer on medium to low heat for 45 min to 1 hour, until potatoes are soft.

Afterward add the extra seasonings and turkey sausage. Serve in a bowl topped with some tri-color tortilla strips and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.