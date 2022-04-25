Chicken Bisque with Chef Ashley
INGREDIENTS
-4 Chicken breast
-32 oz turkey sausage link (one package sliced)
-2 packages of frozen vegetables (12 oz bags)
-4 potatoes diced in medium to small cubes
-2 cups of heavy whipping cream
- 32 oz chicken stock
-1 tbsp sea salt
-1 tsp black pepper
-1 tsp smoked paprika
-1 tbsp of all-purpose Adobo seasoning
-1 tbsp onion powder
-1 package of onion soup mix
-Chicken stock
-1 can cream of chicken
-1 can cream of mushrooms
-2 tbsp of flour
-1 stick of butter
-3 tbsp of vinegar
-tri-color tortilla strips (salad topper)
-1 tbsp of canola oil
-extra seasoning (1 tsp of Adobo all purpose seasoning, tbsp of onion powder and 2 tbsp of parsley)
METHOD
Sautée turkey sausage into a large pot with canola oil for 6 to 7 minutes.
Afterward, take sausage out of the pot and set aside.
Season your chicken breast with vinegar and the seasonings (onion powder, sea salt, black pepper, Adobo all-purpose seasoning). Into the pot add 1 stick of butter and flour. Mix well over medium heat. Add chicken to pot and chicken stock. Boil for 1 hour.
Afterward, pull chicken apart with a fork and add heavy whipping cream, frozen vegetables, cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, diced potatoes and 1 package of onion soup mix. Allow to simmer on medium to low heat for 45 min to 1 hour, until potatoes are soft.
Afterward add the extra seasonings and turkey sausage. Serve in a bowl topped with some tri-color tortilla strips and enjoy!
