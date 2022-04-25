FSU hires Brian Pensky as new women’s soccer coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Monday it has hired Brian Pensky as its new head women’s soccer coach.

Pensky most recently served as the head coach for the University of Tennessee’s women’s soccer program. He led the Volunteers to the 2021 SEC Championship and was also selected as the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year.

Pensky says he plans to maintain FSU’s reputation as one of the top programs in the country.

“But it is more than just the soccer program that attracted me. The status of the university as a top-tier public institution academically is just as impressive as the athletic history,” Pensky says. “And, I have coached in the ACC and I know the strength of the league is second to none in the country. I take over the program with endless humility and understanding of the task at hand.”

Pensky’s Volunteers finished the season with a 20-3-0 record while advancing the NCAA Round of 16. UT has had a strong track record under Pensky. The Vols have won an SEC title, finished second in the conference three times and reached the NCAA Elite 8 and Sweet 16 during the last five seasons. In 10 years, Pensky compiled an overall record of 118-58-25 in Knoxville.

FSU President Richard McCullough says he’s excited to see Pensky lead an already stellar program.

“Our soccer program has not only brought three national championships to Florida State University, but they have produced outstanding leaders who are dedicated students,” says McCullough. “In short, they represent the very best of what intercollegiate athletics is all about. Our team members and our program deserve a coach who has been highly successful both on and off the field and we have found that in Coach Pensky. I will be first in line cheering the team and Coach Pensky on next season.”

Before his time in Knoxville, Pensky was Maryland’s head coach for seven seasons. He earned National Coach of the Year and ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2010.

Pensky’s hire comes after former FSU soccer head coach Mark Krikorian abruptly stepped away from the program on March 29. Krikorian had led the Seminoles to national titles in 2014, 2018 and 2021.

