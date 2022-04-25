Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Car crash on I-10, 5 including children transported through helicopter
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Shots fired in a parking lot in Tallahassee
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Adelson makes his first court appearance in Broward County on Friday, April...
Charlie Adelson to be held without bond in Markel murder
A woman suffered minor injuries after her car ran off the road and flipped over on West...
Car flips on W. Tennessee St., woman suffers minor injuries
Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.
Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County Jail, first appearance set for Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speaks Dec. 3, 2021, in...
Justices to hear Oklahoma appeal in tribal jurisdiction case
Whether thousands of migrants cross the U.S. border next month could come down to what's...
GOP to grill DHS secretary on blocked Title 42 lift
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship