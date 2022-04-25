Advertisement

Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride

A witness recounts the moments after the teen fell to his death in Orlando on Thursday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the parents of Tyre Sampson in state court in Orlando. It says that the defendants failed to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and didn’t provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride. An initial report said ride sensors had been adjusted to double the size of restraint openings on two seats.

