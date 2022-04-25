UPDATE: Plane that crashed in Taylor Co. was experimental build from kit

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The plane that crashed in Taylor County Sunday afternoon was an experimental build the pilot crafted from a kit, according to the Federal Aviation Association’s investigation.

The owner of the aircraft is listed as Henry Mut of Brookshire, Texas, the FAA says. A search for the plane’s tail number shows the flight took off from Lakeland at 11:18 a.m. on April 24.

The FAA’s report says the single-engine T-51 crashed in a field west of the Perry-Foley Airport around 1 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot was the only person on board.

The pilot survived the crash and was taken to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment of their injuries.

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — Deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene of a plane crash that left a pilot injured Sunday.

Investigators say the plane went down Sunday afternoon south of Perry in the area of Houck Road, just east of Highway 19. The sheriff’s office says the pilot was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee for treatment of their injuries. Deputies are preserving the area for investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Pictures from the scene show one piece of the aircraft in the grass just off the shoulder of the road. The main fuselage is in an area of brush and small trees farther off the road.

The plane was a T-51D fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft manufactured in 2020. The sheriff’s office says the pilot lost the engine after the fuel pressure dropped.

“He started trying to glide down to make a safe landing but was descending quicker than he anticipated,” TCSO says.

It’s not clear where the flight originated or where the plane was headed. The crash site is less than four miles south of the Perry-Foley airport.

