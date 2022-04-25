Tallahassee man found guilty of battering 68-year-old neighbor in Oct. 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of burglarizing and battering his 68-year-old neighbor in an Oct. 2020 incident, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or older following a two-day trial that ended Friday, April 22.

The press release says Nipper and the victim were neighbors on Brigade Drive in Tallahassee for 11 years. According to an arrest affidavit filed Oct. 7, 2020, Nipper was waiting for the victim under a light post in the victim’s front yard around 8:30 that night.

The victim noticed Nipper in his yard and told him he didn’t want any company, but Nipper said he was just on the property to tell him he loved him, the affidavit says. The victim then walked towards his backyard to avoid Nipper and go inside.

The press release says Nipper then followed the victim, forced his way into his home and tackled him. Nipper then screamed that he would “kill him” as he held down the victim, the State Attorney’s Office says.

Nipper’s sentencing date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.