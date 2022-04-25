Advertisement

Tallahassee man found guilty of battering 68-year-old neighbor in Oct. 2020

A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or...
A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or older following a two-day trial that ended Friday, April 22.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of burglarizing and battering his 68-year-old neighbor in an Oct. 2020 incident, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or older following a two-day trial that ended Friday, April 22.

The press release says Nipper and the victim were neighbors on Brigade Drive in Tallahassee for 11 years. According to an arrest affidavit filed Oct. 7, 2020, Nipper was waiting for the victim under a light post in the victim’s front yard around 8:30 that night.

The victim noticed Nipper in his yard and told him he didn’t want any company, but Nipper said he was just on the property to tell him he loved him, the affidavit says. The victim then walked towards his backyard to avoid Nipper and go inside.

The press release says Nipper then followed the victim, forced his way into his home and tackled him. Nipper then screamed that he would “kill him” as he held down the victim, the State Attorney’s Office says.

Nipper’s sentencing date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Crawfordville man killed in a single-car crash in Wakulla County
A motorcycle crash.
Man killed in a motorcycle crash after losing control in Franklin County
One lane is closed because SCFR are extinguishing the fire.
Car bursts into flames on I-10 in Suwannee County
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Car struck and kills a one-year-old at Ginnie Springs Outdoors

Latest News

Florida State University announced Monday it has hired Brian Pensky as its new head women’s...
FSU hires Brian Pensky as new women’s soccer coach
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022.
Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: April 25, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: April 25, 2022
Rain chances are expected to make a return late Tuesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 24