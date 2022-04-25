UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says three men have been arrested after two cars were shooting at each other early Sunday morning near Grady Road and Steele Drive.

TPD says officers were working in a parking lot at 2810 Sharer Rd. around 2 a.m. on April 24. The officers noticed two vehicles chasing and actively shooting guns at each other, the incident report says.

TPD says one of the vehicles got away, while the other crashed in the retention pond at the I-10 on-ramp at Thomasville Road.

The following three people inside that car were arrested:

21-year-old Khalid Mercer, for resisting arrest without violence

20-year-old Tra’quan Cooper, for resisting arrest without violence

19-year-old Courtney Sanders, Jr., for fleeing and eluding and resisting without violence

TPD says those suspects did not tell police who was in the car they were shooting at. No injuries were reported in this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.