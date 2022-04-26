Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalid Mercer (left), Tra'quan Cooper (middle) and Courtney Sanders (right) were arrested early...
UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee
A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or...
Tallahassee man found guilty of battering 68-year-old neighbor in Oct. 2020
Small plane crash Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Perry County, FL.
Pilot injured after plane crash in Taylor County
Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.
Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County Jail, first appearance set for Tuesday

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion...
Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021
FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms