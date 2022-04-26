Advertisement

Five-month-old baby dies in Gadsden County semi truck crash

A Florida 511 traffic camera points in the direction of a crash on I-10 in Gadsden County.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi truck that was attempting to enter into the I-10 west rest stop near Chattahoochee and overturned after losing control on a sharp turn Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers have also confirmed to WCTV that five people were inside the cab of the semi truck at the time of the crash. The individuals involved range from five months to 32 years of age. The driver, 32, and three other passengers were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Two adults and one child sustained minor injuries, while a seven-year-old is recovering from serious injuries. The five-month-old boy was transported via medical helicopter to Panama City where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to FHP, the baby was not restrained in a seat at the time of the crash.

All five individuals are from McAllen, Texas.

