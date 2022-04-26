Car flips on W. Tennessee St., woman suffers minor injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman suffered minor injuries after her car ran off the road and flipped over on West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the crash at 8:17 a.m. It happened in the 3100 block of the street.

LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Green says no serious injuries were reported in this single-car crash. The woman was alert and able to walk into the hospital on her own accord, according to Green.

