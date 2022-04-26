Charlie Adelson to be held without bond in Markel murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to be held without bond during his first court appearance in Leon County Tuesday morning.

Adelson was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale last week after a Leon County grand jury indicted him on charges of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

Adelson was transported from the Broward County Jail to the Leon County Jail on Monday.

Adelson appeared in court via video link from the jail and his first appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.

One of his attorneys, Margot Moss, appeared via Zoom and said she’d be filing a motion to try to get Adelson released on bond to await trial.

His defense team said last week that “Charlie is innocent and the prosecutors have no new information that led to this arrest.”

Adelson attorney David Oscar Markus reiterated those comments Tuesday and pointed to multiple passages in the newly enhanced video that he contends “clearly exonerates Charlie.”

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman had no comment after Adelson’s appearance in court.

