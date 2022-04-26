Advertisement

Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County Jail, first appearance set for Tuesday

Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.
Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday evening and will go before a judge Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Adelson appeared remotely in a Zoom hearing in Broward County on Friday. He is charged with murder and conspiracy in connection to the 2014 murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel.

In the Broward hearing, Adelson’s attorney asked about a bond hearing. The judge said at the time that could not come until Adelson was brought to Tallahassee to face charges.

A Leon County grand jury indicted Adelson Wednesday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. He was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Broward County.

Leon County prosecutors allege Adelson carried out a murder-for-hire plot to kill Markel because of a child custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife Wendi Adelson, Charlie Adelson’s sister.

