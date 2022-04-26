Early County coroner pleads guilty to sexual assault, GBI says

BLAKELY, Georgia. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Early County coroner has pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and must resign from his position.

The GBI says 51-year-old Todd Hunter of Blakely, Georgia, was originally arrested in Aug. 2021 in connection to this investigation. He was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to have no contact with his victims, the press release says.

Hunter was denied first offender status, according to the GBI.

The GBI says Hunter allegedly sexually assaulted a person in his home, and investigators believed there were other victims.

If you have information for the GBI, you can reach out to the anonymous tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or follow this link to submit a tip online.

