FAMU-FSU College of Engineering Students competing in National Entrepreneurship Challenge

The FSU seniors have built a machine that creates high-quality metal parts in any home or office, and they say it's more efficient than a 3-D printer.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU-FSU College of Engineering seniors Patrick Manser and Charlie Edbrooke are preparing their pitch for the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, for a chance to win $50,000 for their venture.

Manser and Edbrooke are one of the 25 final teams competing in the nation’s largest undergraduate-only business plan competition.

The FSU Seniors will present their business plan to judges at the 3-Day E-Fest from April 28 to 30.

Manser and Edbrooke have built a machine that creates high-quality metal parts in any home or office.

Charlie Edbrooke said their concept helps small and medium businesses make prototypes in a quick and cost-effective manner.

The team has worked on this venture for over two years, and their concept was chosen as a finalist after they entered a 7-minute video presentation.

At the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, there are three rounds of competitions, including a short elevator pitch and a 15-minute pitch, similar to presentations seen on the TV Show Shark Tank.

After graduation, Manser and Edbrooke say they plan to search for investors and grow their tech company.

To learn more about their business plan, visit the Manser Edbrooke Technology website.

For more information on the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, visit the event’s website.

