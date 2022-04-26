Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalid Mercer (left), Tra'quan Cooper (middle) and Courtney Sanders (right) were arrested early...
UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee
A jury found Mathew Nipper, 37, guilty of burglary and battery on a person 65 years of age or...
Tallahassee man found guilty of battering 68-year-old neighbor in Oct. 2020
Small plane crash Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Perry County, FL.
Pilot injured after plane crash in Taylor County
Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.
Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County Jail, first appearance set for Tuesday

Latest News

FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others