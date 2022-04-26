Advertisement

It’s Our Honor: Eyewitness News at 4 broadcasts from D.C. for Honor Flight Tallahassee’s triumphant return

With more than 70 veterans in tow, Honor Flight Tallahassee made its return to the nation’s capitol.
In the It's Our Honor special, WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan bring you the highlights from the return of Tallahassee's Honor Flight.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eyewitness News at 4 anchors Ben and Katie Kaplan were along for the journey as local veterans took part in Honor Flight Tallahassee’s triumphant return after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Part one of the special can be found in the video player at the top of this story.

Below, you’ll find the rest of the segments from the It’s Our Honor special.

In part two of the It's Our Honor special, Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-Albany) speaks about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's South Georgia roots.
In part three of the It's Our Honor special, WCTV shares how one guardian made sure all the veterans got a perfect picture at the Air Force Memorial.
In part four of the It's Our Honor special, WCTV's Savannah Kelley shares the story of a man's mission to bring awareness about veterans' mental health.
In part five of the It's Our Honor special, WCTV profiles Marine John Haynes, who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
In part six of the It's Our Honor special, WCTV's Mike McCall interviews Air Force veteran Jon Fisher about his time forecasting the weather in Vietnam.
David Ade from Gray's DC Bureau looks at the impact of burn pits on veterans' health, as well as the legislation surrounding the issue.
In part eight of the It's Our Honor special, WCTV looks at the homecoming for Tallahassee veterans who took part in the return of the Honor Flight.

