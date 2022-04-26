Advertisement

La Fiesta in Tallahassee closing this Saturday after 30+ years in business

Dozens of customers packed the parking lot at La Fiesta Tuesday, anxious to get their final...
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of customers packed the parking lot at La Fiesta Tuesday, anxious to get their final orders in before the restaurant closes for good.

The owners of the popular local Mexican spot on Apalachee Parkway announced via Facebook they’d be closing the doors for good on Saturday, April 30.

The news came as a shock to many longtime customers, but they say they’re sending their favorite Tallahassee restaurant off with a bang.

It was a full house Tuesday as many of the restaurant’s regulars waited nearly 30 minutes to enjoy their favorite dishes one last time.

The restaurant opened in 1989, starting off small and then growing into the establishment the community knows today. The owners say the closure is not due to staffing issues or inflation, but rather a chance for them to finally take a break and enjoy life outside of the restaurant business.

Longtime customer Ellie Vail reflected on her memories of La Fiesta.

“It’s been here for forever. I can remember coming here even when I was a kid,” she says. “The food is always consistently good which is kind of hard to find sometimes. Um, and I don’t know, I just feel like it’s kind of a fixture, I meet friends here for lunch sometimes. It’s sad to see them close but it’s nice to see that they’re getting a good send-off.”

Vail says she was told La Fiesta is no longer taking to-go orders via the phone due to the heavy traffic they’ve been seeing.

