‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
EASTPOINT, Fla. (Gray News) – A recent drug bust for one Florida sheriff is more personal than usual.

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate and neither do we,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “It does not matter who you are, no one is immune or exempt.”

The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kristen Kent and 25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee on April 18.

The sheriff’s office charged Kent with trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession and/or use and cocaine possession. Lee was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over.

Smith later confirmed to The Miami Herald that Kent is his daughter.

“When you work in law enforcement, do not take things personally,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post a few days later. “There will be many challenging situations that you will face and you must rise above.”

The sheriff is known for cracking down on meth trafficking in his jurisdiction, and the sheriff’s department operates with the motto “We don’t meth around.”

The sheriff said he learned his daughter was involved in the trafficking when asked who sold the drugs.

Although he doesn’t take things personally as a part of his job, Smith told the Herald this news was “gut-wrenching.”

“Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all,” the sheriff’s Facebook post reads. “Whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it. If you want to break free from this lifestyle, we want to help you. Call Shannon at 850-653-5775.”

