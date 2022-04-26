Advertisement

Ohio makes case to US Supreme Court on transporting death row inmate with bullet in his brain

In Twyford v. Shoop, lawyers suggest bullet fragments could impact Raymond Twyford’s competency and want the inmate tested in a hospital.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule lower courts that said a death row inmate needs to be taken to a hospital for brain scans.

Raymond Twyford’s lawyers said Twyford attempted suicide he was 13, and it left him with bullet fragments in his brain. They want to know whether the fragments impact Twyford’s competency, something they said was never investigated during the original trial.

Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and lower courts have ruled that Ohio needs to transport him to a hospital for the neurological testing.

During Tuesday’s oral arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers said that the lower court rulings step on state’s rights and puts the public in danger.

Flowers argued, “The injury we’re suffering is the sovereign interference with our safe operation of our prisons. That we cannot remedy on appeal, plus the threat to public safety. Once we transport him, we have sustained all of those harms. There’s no unringing that bell after the fact.”

Raymond Tyword’s attorneys said that Twyford has been transported between the prison he’s being housed at, and the prison-style medical facility where the brain scan would be done, 16 times without incident. They also said the jury that convicted Twyford may not have had all the evidence.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the first to question Twyford attorney David O’Neil.

Justice Thomas asked, “Do you know whether you’re going to use whatever it is you find from the scan in a Habeas proceeding?”

O’Neil said, “The jury never heard any evidence about the effect of a point blank gunshot wound on Mr. Twyford’s cognition and therefore his culpability. They didn’t hear anything about that because counsel never bothered to investigate it.”

George Washington law professor Paul Schiff Berman said the Supreme Court’s conservative makeup may be the biggest factor in an eventual ruling. He said, “This may be yet another case that makes it harder and harder and harder for inmates to be able to challenge what they deem to be an unconstitutional conviction.”

The court is expected to rule on the case later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalid Mercer (left), Tra'quan Cooper (middle) and Courtney Sanders (right) were arrested early...
UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Multiple overnight shootings in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson was booked into the Leon County jail Monday.
Charlie Adelson booked into Leon County Jail, first appearance set for Tuesday
Police are working a shooting on Prospect Street in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Prospect Street
A woman suffered minor injuries after her car ran off the road and flipped over on West...
Car flips on W. Tennessee St., woman suffers minor injuries

Latest News

A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
DeSantis says lawmakers will target Disney’s special district
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis submits new Florida congressional map
Lawmakers are going to let Gov. Ron DeSantis design the state’s new congressional lines, after...
Gov. DeSantis to draw congressional lines
FILE PHOTO: Jon Harris Public Policy Director for Equality Florida speaks at a press...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over Parental Rights in Education law
A Leon County parent spoke in favor of the bill at the signing, while a parent in Miami worries...
Florida parents react to signing of Parental Rights in Education bill