Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Prospect Street

Police are working a shooting on Prospect Street in Tallahassee.
Police are working a shooting on Prospect Street in Tallahassee.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday night on Tallahassee’s South Side.

According to TPD, a man was shot multiple times on the 2900 block of Prospect Street. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

