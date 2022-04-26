Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday night on Tallahassee’s South Side.
According to TPD, a man was shot multiple times on the 2900 block of Prospect Street. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m.
Officers are still searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.