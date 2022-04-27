2 arrested for murder and armed robbery in Havana

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Havana Police Department says it has arrested two men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges after a body was found outside a residence on April 13.

According to HPD, 19-year-old Reshard McBridge of Fort Myers and 19-year-old Ilik Gaines of Tallahassee were arrested by the United States Marshals Service North Florida Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The death investigation began after Havana police officers responded to a residence on April 13 and found a man’s body in a vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted HPD on the scene, and Havana officers determined the victim had driven the suspects to the residence, the press release says.

“Upon arriving, an altercation occurred, and the suspects shot the victim multiple times, resulting in his death,” the release says.

HPD says investigators identified McBridge and Gaines as the suspect and issued warrants for their arrests. McBridge was arrested on Monday, April 25, while Gaines was booked into the Leon County Jail on Tuesday, April 26.

Both men were placed under a no-bond status pending their first court appearance.

HPD says the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida will prosecute the case.

Court records indicate McBridge was previously arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Tallahassee in Nov. 2019. He was 16 years old at the time, but was charged as an adult for that crime. Those records also say he was released from jail in March 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.