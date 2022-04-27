HCA Florida Capital Hospital getting ready to open new NICU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee is adding 10 tiny beds to its facility as it prepares to open a $5 million neonatal intensive care unit.

Previously, if a mother delivered her baby prematurely at that hospital, she would eventually need to send that baby to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare or even a hospital in another city.

But now, HCA Florida Capital Hospital has the capacity to care for these babies long-term.

The new 4,000-square-foot facility is a level two NICU, meaning it can provide intensive care for sick and premature infants.

By the end of 2024, the staff hopes to scale up to a level three NICU, allowing them to provide care to more seriously ill newborns.

It has a 10-bed capacity and 14 nurses on staff.

“With over 110 years of nursing experience among them, and many of them NICU years experience, we have a really amazing team here to provide the top of the line care for these patients that we’ll have in this unit,” Amanda Skeen, the clinical nurse manager, said.

Each room has a camera system that allows parents to keep an eye on their baby 24/7. The unit is also equipped with ventilators and other equipment necessary to treat babies who need respiratory support.

The NICU will officially open next Monday, May 2.

