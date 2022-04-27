Advertisement

Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend

By Anisa Snipes and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies said a mother in South Carolina was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 on her son early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday, WHNS reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son. The mother told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son living at the home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies said they left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in reference to the mother calling 911 on her son. She left the home before deputies arrived the third time.

The mother was placed into custody after returning home a little more than one hour after the final 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

