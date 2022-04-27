Advertisement

Family displaced after fire in Jefferson County

According to Jefferson County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hayes Drive around 4 a.m.(JCFR)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue says a family was displaced after their home caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

According to JCFR, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hayes Drive around 4 a.m. All of the people managed to get out of the house safely before firefighters arrived on the scene, but a pet did not make it out of the home, according to JCFR.

“Smoke Detectors and pets alerted the family of the fire, allowing safe evacuation,” JCFR wrote on Facebook.

JCFR says the Red Cross will help the family navigate through their living situation. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Emergency Management and Tri-County Electric all responded to the scene and helped JCFR.

