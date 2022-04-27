FAMU COVID-19 Testing Site Reaches The Two-Year Mark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A striking milestone.

This week marks two years since FAMU opened it’s Covid-19 testing site and in that time has handled more than 632,000 tests serving people locally and out of state.

Managers say, however, they never expected to be open that long.

“In the beginning, no, we couldn’t have ever imagined we would be open two years,” shared FAMU Director of Student Health Tanya Tatum.

On April 25, 2020, the FAMU testing site opened for the first time at Bragg Memorial Stadium but they were told it was temporary.

“(We were told) You know, you’re going to open for two weeks and you can only do 200 tests a day. So we blew that out the water everyday and so I think Wednesday of the second week they said okay I think we’re going to extend you for another two weeks,” explained Tatum.

This went on for a while before becoming open indefinitely to serve a community Tatum says is often overlooked.

“The vast majority of the people that we are serving are a part of the black and brown community,” said Tatum. “We open this up to serve individuals in the southside and minorities and we’ve maintained that throughout the time.”

And while the current lines aren’t as long as what you saw in years past, Tatum says the virus is still here and not going anywhere.

“It’s still here and I think everybody was talking about the new sub variance of the omicron. Well, I think it’s finally here and in our area because we are seeing an increase in the number of cases,” said Tatum.

Tatum says she’s thankful for all the support and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.

“I’m just glad we have the opportunity to do that and thanks to all of our partners that really helped us get started and come along as long as we have,” exclaimed Tatum.

And while many other sites have closed, datum says there is no plan for the FAMU site to close anytime soon.

