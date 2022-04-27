LCS parent starts fundraiser for teacher bonuses after district snubbed from state funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Leon County parent is trying to raise thousands of dollars for local teachers. She wants to raise enough to provide teachers bonuses they otherwise would not get, following decisions at the State Capitol this past legislative session.

Adrianne Johnson has two kids in the Leon County School District. She said she immediately thought of them when she learned through news reports that Leon was one of 12 districts in the state excluded from School Recognition Funds, which often go towards teacher and staff bonuses.

“As a parent I was really upset,” she said.

Lawmakers responsible for drafting the provision said the $200 million pool would serve as a reward for the districts who followed the state’s requirement to include an opt-out for mask mandates. Leon County defied the governor in 2021 during last Fall’s surge in cases.

“It’s Ludicrous,” Superintendent Rocky Hanna told WCTV in March, reacting to the decision to leave his district out.

Johnson said the GoFundMe page was the least she could do to help teachers who have played a large role in her family’s life.

“[We’re] so lucky and blessed to have the teachers we do and we have the responsibility to step up and support our teachers, so that’s why I decided to launch the fundraiser,” she said.

Johnson said she has been in contact with the Foundation for Leon County Schools, and has reached out to the Classroom Teachers Association to see if she can route funds through them.

WCTV reached out to the district and the foundation, but did not receive a response. WCTV also contacted the Governor’s office with an offer to comment for this story and is still waiting to hear back.

