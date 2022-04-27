Advertisement

LCS parent starts fundraiser for teacher bonuses after district snubbed from state funding

The parent wants to raise enough to give teachers bonuses they otherwise would not get, following decisions at the State Capitol this past legislative session.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Leon County parent is trying to raise thousands of dollars for local teachers. She wants to raise enough to provide teachers bonuses they otherwise would not get, following decisions at the State Capitol this past legislative session.

Adrianne Johnson has two kids in the Leon County School District. She said she immediately thought of them when she learned through news reports that Leon was one of 12 districts in the state excluded from School Recognition Funds, which often go towards teacher and staff bonuses.

“As a parent I was really upset,” she said.

Lawmakers responsible for drafting the provision said the $200 million pool would serve as a reward for the districts who followed the state’s requirement to include an opt-out for mask mandates. Leon County defied the governor in 2021 during last Fall’s surge in cases.

“It’s Ludicrous,” Superintendent Rocky Hanna told WCTV in March, reacting to the decision to leave his district out.

Johnson said the GoFundMe page was the least she could do to help teachers who have played a large role in her family’s life.

“[We’re] so lucky and blessed to have the teachers we do and we have the responsibility to step up and support our teachers, so that’s why I decided to launch the fundraiser,” she said.

Johnson said she has been in contact with the Foundation for Leon County Schools, and has reached out to the Classroom Teachers Association to see if she can route funds through them.

WCTV reached out to the district and the foundation, but did not receive a response. WCTV also contacted the Governor’s office with an offer to comment for this story and is still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a woman shot at its deputies as they responded to a...
Woman shoots at Leon County deputies near Lake Iamonia
According to HPD, 19-year-old Reshard McBridge of Fort Myers (right) and 19-year-old Ilik...
2 arrested for murder and armed robbery in Havana
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
DeSantis Vetoes Controversial Rooftop Solar Bill
Tallahassee man arrested for sex trafficking a minor
Attempting burglary on Railroad Avenue.
TPD investigate attempted burglary on Railroad Avenue, Identification needed

Latest News

HOA members said the airport is important for the whole county, serving as a base for search...
Turbulence surrounds Wakulla County airport
HOA members said the airport is important for the whole county, serving as a base for search...
Turbulence surrounds Wakulla County Airport
Found dead along Club Road in Valdosta, Ga.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder, public help requested
HOA members said the airport is important for the whole county, serving as a base for search...
Turbulence surrounds Wakulla County airport
Tallahassee veteran works to restore one-of-a-kind Ukrainian art