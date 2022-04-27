Advertisement

Liberty County man arrested on child abuse charges after brief standoff

Shane Fisher faces multiple charges of child abuse, battery and resisting officers without violence, according to the sheriff's office.
Shane Fisher faces multiple charges of child abuse, battery and resisting officers without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.(Liberty County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man was arrested on child abuse charges Tuesday afternoon following a brief standoff with deputies, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an area behind Lake Mystic Church, which is located off County Road 12, to arrest Shane Fisher after his bond was revoked via a court order, the sheriff’s office says.

When deputies arrived at the home, they realized Fisher had barricaded himself in the building and he may have been armed with a gun.

“After a brief standoff, Fisher surrender peacefully to deputies and was transported to the Liberty County Jail,” LCSO wrote on its Facebook page.

Fisher faces multiple charges of child abuse, battery and resisting officers without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

In reference to the incident behind Lake Mystic Church. This afternoon, Deputies received a lawful order from the...

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

