Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 27

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the weather ahead - including the weekend.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny, warm, dry weather returned to the area Wednesday. There is a small chance for a stray evening shower over our eastern counties.

The next couple of days will see only a stray afternoon shower or two with highs in the mid 80s. A slightly better chance for some summer-like pop-up afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms (30-40%) is forecast to return over the weekend.

Near zonal flow aloft will mean an uneventful weather pattern for the beginning of next week. Rain chances will remain low with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows staying in the 60s.

