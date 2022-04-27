Pedestrian killed in Blountstown Highway crash, deputies say
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on Blountstown Highway that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Smittys Way around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the roads were closed down overnight while deputies worked to clear the area.
LCSO has not yet released more information regarding this crash.
