Pedestrian killed in Blountstown Highway crash, deputies say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on Blountstown Highway that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Smittys Way around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the roads were closed down overnight while deputies worked to clear the area.

LCSO has not yet released more information regarding this crash.

UPDATE: The roads are now open and clear. We are currently investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian at... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

