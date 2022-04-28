4 Lowndes High students get full ride scholarships

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School has a graduating class of 670 students that are all preparing to turn their tassels on May 28.

Four of those students all have full rides to a college of their choice.

Gray Patterson was selected to attend flight school. She received a full four-year scholarship to Embry Riddle. Her scholarship totaled $200,000. She has already become a pilot.

Patterson said in order to get this scholarship, she had to be the first person in her family to go to college, be interested in the military and be very involved in the programs offered.

Daniel Jackson said he feels Lowndes High School has prepared him to continue his future at Norte Dame. He got a full ride on a $300,000 scholarship as part of the Quest Bridge Scholarship.

“Lowndes High School does an excellent job with equipping students with the proper tools that they need to apply for scholarships such as this,” Jackson said.

Connor Head will be attending the Air Force Academy as a third generation cadet.

“I’ve known since I was 7-years-old that I wanted to go to the Academy. A lot of work has gone into this but it’s all paid off,” Head said.

Jon Liu is not only a STAR student for the school, but for the entire state of Georgia. He also received a scholarship to Georgia Tech and a $40,000 scholarship and a guaranteed internship from Amazon as a future engineer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.