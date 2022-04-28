Advertisement

Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.(Chipotle)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
(CNN) - Free Chipotle for a year?

Yes, please!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way. The company is giving 2,000 of them free burritos, bowls or whatever else their Chipotle-loving hearts desire for a year.

That’s more than $1 million in free food!

If you know a hero in healthcare, post on Chipotle’s social media and tag your hero.

Make sure to share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life.

You’ve got until May 6, which is National Nurses Day, to do it.

After that, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 people who’ve been tagged, DM them and then give them free Chipotle for a year.

It’s a tasty way to thank the people who spend their lives taking care of others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

