Lindy’s Chicken on North Monroe St. closes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lindy’s Chicken on North Monroe Street announced its closure on social media on Monday, April 25.

This came as a surprise to many customers. In the Facebook post, a relative of the owners shared that after 22-years in business, they were bought out by the neighboring Chick-Fil-A and the property will be turned into additional parking space.

Customers say Lindy’s has consistently served good food and provided great service over the years. While only the N. Monroe location is closing, locals are afraid other locally-owned staples could be in trouble as well.

“I was hoping that this wouldn’t lead to you know, other locations closing as well. I’m grateful to have the location here on Lafayette. When I was at FAMU I used to go to the one on the south side, so I’m hoping those stay around a little bit longer. But it happens, unfortunately,” said Briana Holmes, a long-time customer of Lindy’s.

Holmes says she understands it’s tough for smaller businesses to compete with the big ones, she’s just hoping the other two locations on South Monroe and Lafayette Street are not in jeopardy.

