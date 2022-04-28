Advertisement

Lindy’s Chicken on North Monroe St. closes

A relative of the owners shared that after 22-years in business, Lindy's Chicken on N. Monroe St. was bought out by the neighboring Chick-Fil-A.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lindy’s Chicken on North Monroe Street announced its closure on social media on Monday, April 25.

This came as a surprise to many customers. In the Facebook post, a relative of the owners shared that after 22-years in business, they were bought out by the neighboring Chick-Fil-A and the property will be turned into additional parking space.

Customers say Lindy’s has consistently served good food and provided great service over the years. While only the N. Monroe location is closing, locals are afraid other locally-owned staples could be in trouble as well.

“I was hoping that this wouldn’t lead to you know, other locations closing as well. I’m grateful to have the location here on Lafayette. When I was at FAMU I used to go to the one on the south side, so I’m hoping those stay around a little bit longer. But it happens, unfortunately,” said Briana Holmes, a long-time customer of Lindy’s.

Holmes says she understands it’s tough for smaller businesses to compete with the big ones, she’s just hoping the other two locations on South Monroe and Lafayette Street are not in jeopardy.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a woman shot at its deputies as they responded to a...
Standoff situation near Lake Iamonia ends in suicide
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Both lanes open on I-10 W after crashes near Mahan Road exit
Tallahassee man convicted on sex trafficking a minor charges

Latest News

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. as Florida’s next education commissioner.
Diaz appointed education commissioner
Florida Capitol buildings Tallahassee
Local representative speaks about special district concerns
Petting an animal for five minutes releases oxytocin, which is a feel-good hormone, that lowers...
TMH celebrates National Animal Therapy Day
Local representative speak about special district concerns
Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol,...
Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as next commissioner