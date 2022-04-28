Advertisement

Motion filed to block Florida’s new congressional maps in upcoming elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voting rights organizations are asking a judge to stop the congressional district map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week from being used while litigation continues.

The motion for a temporary injunction filed was filed on Tuesday. It argues the new map, which broke up the former district five in North Central Florida, violates the state constitution.

The plaintiffs claim the new map violates the “Fair Districts Amendment” which prohibits districts from being drawn to place political parties or minority groups at a disadvantage.

Democratic Rep. Al Lawson currently holds the seat. He says the new map will dilute the representation of African Americans in North Florida. DeSantis, who drew the new map, called the old district a “racial gerrymander” for linking minority communities in Jacksonville and the Florida Panhandle.

Former Congressional District Map
Former Congressional District Map(WCJB)

Voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit in Leon County against the state just hours after the governor signed the map approved during a special legislative session.

The plaintiffs include The League of Women Voters of Florida, the Black Votes Matters Capacity Building Institute, the Equal Ground Education Fund, the League of Women Voters of Florida Education Fund, Florida Rising Together, and residents from across the state.

