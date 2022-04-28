Advertisement

PB&J Please 2022 Crunch Time Spreads Love For Students In Need

PB&J Please Crunch Time Drive reaches new heights Wednesday with major donations.
PB&J Please Crunch Time Drive reaches new heights Wednesday with major donations.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Crunch Time!

We’re entering the final stretch of our PB&J Please Drive and you answered the call, helping us raise thousands of dollars in mere minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, WCTV teamed up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Leon County Schools to make sure thousands of kids have nutritious food to eat this summer.

For some, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich may be small but for others, it may be everything.

“This food, this peanut butter and jelly is essential to making sure children square meals all summer long,” said Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt.

For the first time ever, people could donate money online and donate jars of PB&J at Leon County Schools to help the ten thousand food insecure children in Leon County alone.

“The exposure for one, need, and two, our ability to engage the students in our schools and allowing them the opportunity to really give back and help their fellow classmates is just an absolutely incredible and powerful and productive event here locally,” shared Van Pelt.

For every dollar raised, Ben and Julie’s math showed us that Second Harvest can buy multiple meals to prove that any donation, no matter the size, can make a big difference.

“The great thing about a food bank is that when dollars are donated to us, our purchasing power allows us to really stretch that dollar so every single dollar that is donated to us allows us to purchase enough food for food meals,” explained Van Pelt.

Also on Wednesday, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc gave us a surprise donation of a pallet of peanut butter on top of more than ten thousand dollars donated by you during WCTV’s evening newscasts.

All, to make sure kids get fed this summer one sandwich at a time.

