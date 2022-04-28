Advertisement

The Seminole Tribe of Florida unveils new mural

A new mural in downtown Tallahassee telling the creation story of the Seminole people was unveiled Wednesday morning.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
The mural is at 728 South Macomb Street near the Civic Center, and it’s more than 130-feet wide.

It took years of work, said Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority CEO Elizabeth Emmanuel. The project was a part of a collaboration between the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, Sperry and Associates and the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki museum.

The museum was asked to find an artist that could bring the concept of the mural to life. Gordon “Ollie” Wareham with the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki museum shared that Wilson Bower and Samuel Tommie answered the call.

In a heartfelt speech, Bowers shared that it was an honor to provide this artwork, a visual representation of the earth opening up and giving birth to the different clans of the Seminole Tribe people. Bowers says there were once dozens of clans, but over the years they’ve dropped to under 10.

Bowers says with the mural, he’s hoping the people of Tallahassee, and students represented by the Florida State Seminoles, will take the time to educate themselves more on the tribal people whose name they often use.

“We have traditions that survived today, despite all that we have faced. I believe it is a disservice to the name and who we are to not help educate the people,” he said.

Emmanuel shared that the project helped to create new and valuable relationships between the community and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and with these relationships, the goal is to continue to bridge the gap between the two.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

