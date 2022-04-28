Advertisement

TCC Baseball’s Mike McLeod wins final home game

On Wednesday TCC Baseball's Mike McLeod managed his final regular season home game against Panhandle Conference foe Pensacola State.(Dominic Miranda - WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College Athletics has become synonymous with Mike McLeod on the baseball diamond. He’s been the Eagles’ skipper since the program returned to play in the NJCAA in 1990, and on Wednesday he managed his final regular season home game against Panhandle Conference foe Pensacola State.

In attendance were former players, fans, supporters and other faces of the Tallahassee baseball community, like head coach of the Florida State Seminoles Mike Martin Jr. and the man in charge of the FAMU Rattlers, Jamey Shouppe.

TCC would pull off a valiant comeback 6-3.

