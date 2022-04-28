Advertisement

Thomasville names Jonathan DeLay as head football coach

Wednesday, Thomasville found its man and it didn’t have to look very far, naming Interim HC and...
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In South Georgia football, only few programs have a history as deep as Thomasville’s.

The Bulldogs’ football tradition goes back over a century, and just last season THS was the 2A runner-up in the GHSA State Playoffs.

Earlier in April, Zach Grage announced he was leaving the Dogs to become the Head Coach at Lowndes, and since then the race has been on to name his replacement.

Wednesday, Thomasville found its man and it didn’t have to look very far, naming Interim HC and Quarterback Coach Jonathan DeLay to the job.

DeLay has worked under such coaches as Mark Richt and has also served on staff at T’Ville’s cross-town rival, the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.

You can watch the segment on YouTube or below.

