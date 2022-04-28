Advertisement

TPD investigate attempted burglary on Railroad Avenue, Identification needed

Attempting burglary on Railroad Avenue.
Attempting burglary on Railroad Avenue.(TPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating an attempted burglary, and your help is needed.

Lately, the area has been seeing a lot of break-ins and burglaries.

The attempted burglary happened Saturday, April 23, at a business located on Railroad Avenue, according to TPD.

TPD said the suspect is a young white male, with brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, light pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information on the subject, please contact Detective Childers at 850-891-4935.

Detectives are looking to identify the male in the pictures below:

Can you identify this subject?
Can you identify this subject?(TPD)

