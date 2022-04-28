TPD investigate attempted burglary on Railroad Avenue, Identification needed
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating an attempted burglary, and your help is needed.
Lately, the area has been seeing a lot of break-ins and burglaries.
The attempted burglary happened Saturday, April 23, at a business located on Railroad Avenue, according to TPD.
TPD said the suspect is a young white male, with brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, light pants and dark shoes.
If you have any information on the subject, please contact Detective Childers at 850-891-4935.
Detectives are looking to identify the male in the pictures below:
