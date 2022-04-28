Advertisement

VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student

A basketball coach helps save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria. (Source: KETV, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A high school student who started choking during lunch is thanking his school’s basketball coach for rushing to his rescue.

Papillion La Vista South Basketball Coach Joel Hueser was working his regular lunch duty on Tuesday when freshman Riley Kelly started choking after taking a bite of a cheeseburger.

“I just didn’t chew it all the way,” Kelly said.

Video from the school lunchroom showed the student grabbing his throat with students yelling for help.

“It was all so sudden; it was like a flash of lightning in my head but at the same time going super slow,” Kelly said.

Hueser leaped up and immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on Kelly. And the piece of the cheeseburger was out a few seconds later.

“Every two years when we have to do CPR, I’m like, ‘We really have to do this again,’ but it certainly paid off this time,” Hueser said.

Kelly said he was grateful to the coach he’d never met until that afternoon.

“I would definitely say, ‘Thank you very much, I really appreciate it,’” Kelly said

Hueser said he’s no hero, just thankful Kelly is alright.

“Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there,” Hueser said.

The student says he’s actually had something like this happen before, where he gets something stuck in his throat, but normally, he is able to wash it down.

Lucky for Kelly, coach Hueser was nearby this time.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Both lanes open on I-10 W after crashes near Mahan Road exit
Tallahassee man convicted on sex trafficking a minor charges
The measure would have named a federal courthouse in Tallahassee after the first black Florida...
‘Unconscionable’: Tallahassee pastor blasts congressman for voting against courthouse renaming

Latest News

Parliament
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue, slow Russian advance
Rain chances will be a little higher this weekend than in recent days. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30