World War II Veterans honored with Dream Flights above Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven local World War II veterans soared 1,500 feet up in the air on a 15-minute ride in a Boeing-Stearman Biplane on Wednesday.

The non-profit, Dream Flights, works with Sports Clips Haircuts to honor as many veterans as possible by providing free rides in restored aircraft that were once used to train WWII aviators.

The owner of Sports Clips Tallahassee said this experience rejuvenates the veterans, who range in age from 92 to 102 years old.

“It takes them back to their youth. They experience the adrenaline and rush. They talk about it being a life-changing event. It does wonders for them”, Liz Crawford said.

Dream Flights and Sports Clips said another goal of the event is to collect and preserve veterans’ stories.

“If it wasn’t for their sacrifice, we wouldn’t be here. So to give back and say thank you is so much fun”, Volunteer Pilot Crawford said.

Air Force veteran Dr. George Washington Pitman Sr. of Monticello said during the ride he saw the Universities, the football stadiums and the Florida State Capitol.

“It went extremely great. Good pilot. Smooth ride. I give it a thumbs up all the time”, Pitman Sr. said.

Each veteran also signed the wing of the aircraft after their flight.

A few Tallahassee firefighters were also on hand to honor their former Chief and WWII veteran, Clyde Lee, when he touched down.

