Local representative speaks about special district concerns

Five special districts were all created before the state constitution was signed in 1968 among them one for Disney and two in our area.

District 7 Representative Jason Shoaf said these special districts require a closer look because they use taxpayer dollars but the new Florida law is not the end of their story.

In our area, the Hamilton County Development Authority and the Franklin County Eastpoint Water and Sewage District were both established before 1968 as special districts.

This essentially allows them to operate similarly to an HOA.

They said that this will be a very expensive process.

However, this will allow them to fix any issues that do not align with the state’s constitution now.

Shoaf said the two districts can update, re-ratify, and come back to the legislature.

“if these special districts are operating the way that they should be then there shouldn’t be any big issue here. but, that’s part of this process and we want to take a look and we want to make sure that everything is the way that we expect it and the way people of Florida expect them to operate,” said District 7 Representative Jason Shoaf.

Both districts say their number one priority is continuing service for their customers.

Although things are in the very beginning stages, both districts have already made contact with Shoaf.

He responded and said if they have been operating as they should, there shouldn’t be much to worry about moving forward.

“We are more than happy to help them along this process so if they choose to hire outside council or anything like that then of course that would cost them some money. other than that we would go through the legislative process and hopefully get them reauthorized and they would continue on the way they’ve been operating,” Shoaf said.

Both districts will have until June of 2023 to be re-established by legislation or operations will be handed over to the county.

