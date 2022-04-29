Advertisement

Local representative speaks about special district concerns

Five special districts were all created before the state constitution was signed in 1968 among them one for Disney and two in our area.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It’s a special district showdown.

Several local governments in “our area”...exploring how to move forward...as they face being dismantled by a new law.

Five special districts were all created before the state constitution was signed in 1968 among them one for Disney and two in our area.

District 7 Representative Jason Shoaf said these special districts require a closer look because they use taxpayer dollars but the new Florida law is not the end of their story.

In our area, the Hamilton County Development Authority and the Franklin County Eastpoint Water and Sewage District were both established before 1968 as special districts.

This essentially allows them to operate similarly to an HOA.

They said that this will be a very expensive process.

However, this will allow them to fix any issues that do not align with the state’s constitution now.

Shoaf said the two districts can update, re-ratify, and come back to the legislature.

“if these special districts are operating the way that they should be then there shouldn’t be any big issue here. but, that’s part of this process and we want to take a look and we want to make sure that everything is the way that we expect it and the way people of Florida expect them to operate,” said District 7 Representative Jason Shoaf.

Both districts say their number one priority is continuing service for their customers.

Although things are in the very beginning stages, both districts have already made contact with Shoaf.

He responded and said if they have been operating as they should, there shouldn’t be much to worry about moving forward.

“We are more than happy to help them along this process so if they choose to hire outside council or anything like that then of course that would cost them some money. other than that we would go through the legislative process and hopefully get them reauthorized and they would continue on the way they’ve been operating,” Shoaf said.

Both districts will have until June of 2023 to be re-established by legislation or operations will be handed over to the county.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

Low-end rain and thunderstorm chances will remain for Sunday and much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 1
Low-end rain and thunderstorm chances will remain for Sunday and much of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday,May 1
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Multiple organizations gather for a vigil and day of action for Crime Victims Rights Week.
Local Organizations gather for a day of action and vigil as a part of National Crime Victims Rights Week
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate