TMH celebrates National Animal Therapy Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Celebrating national animal therapy day, a day early, the surgery team at TMH received two four-legged visitors Friday to help them destress and refocus.

Animal Therapy Director Stephanie Perkins said just petting an animal for five minutes releases oxytocin, which is a feel-good hormone, lowers cortisol levels and reduces blood pressure and anxiety.

Perkins said a lot of work goes into getting the animals prepared for this kind of support.

We have a screening process to make sure they’re appropriate for the program as well as many hours of training. We have 10 weeks of training that they go through and a final evaluation that they go through every two years. So, not everyone can be a therapy team, there’s a lot that goes into this,” said Animal Therapy Director Stephanie Perkins.

Offering services from different animals including cats, rabbits, pigs, horses and goats, the animal therapy team has more than 175 different teams and serves more than 60-different facilities a year.

