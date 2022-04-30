Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was mild once again with a few clouds. Showers and storms were in the offshore waters of the western Florida panhandle as of the 7 a.m. hour. Rain chances will be higher than in recent days, but not everyone will likely see rain - rain chances will be in the 40% range. Highs will be from near 80 along the coast to the mid 80s inland.

Rain chances will be slightly lower Sunday with temperatures and sky conditions in the same range. Much of the work week will be quiet with respect to the larger-scale weather pattern. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the 60s and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. The odds of rain will be at 20% Thursday with highs near 90 inland.

Guidance models differ on the weather setup for Friday and into next weekend as they develop another storm system that is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Timing differences remained with the latest runs; therefore, rain chances will be on the lower side for now on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.