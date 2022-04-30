Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash Friday night on County Road 392 that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition.

The motorcycle was driving without a helmet south on Silver Sands Driver approaching County Road 392 around 11:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist attempted a left turn but failed to notice a jeep, resulting in a collision.

FHP said the front of the jeep collided with the side of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle driver to be ejected from his vehicle and hit the pavement.

According to FHP, both vehicles came to final rest in the center of both west lanes and both vehicles were caught on fire.

The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and the roadway was shut down for several hours.

The jeep driver was charged with DUI and suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.