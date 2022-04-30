Advertisement

‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace

Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.(TMGZ2021 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Airbnb is offering its workers a chance to work remotely indefinitely and not return to the office.

The online marketplace for lodging told employees this week that they can permanently work remotely while also relocating anywhere within the country they currently work.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed workers of the remote option in a letter. He wrote that the company would adjust workers’ salaries depending on where they chose to live.

Starting in September, employees can also live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

According to Chesky, the world is becoming more flexible amid the pandemic about where people can work and the company wants to hire and retain the best people in the world.

Chesky outlined the company’s new policy in five points:

  • You can work from home or the office
  • You can move anywhere in the country you work in and your compensation won’t change
  • You have the flexibility to travel and work around the world
  • We’ll meet up regularly for gatherings
  • We’ll continue to work in a highly coordinated way

Chesky wrote he is excited about this new policy in giving employees the flexibility to live and work anywhere, which will help unlock creativity and innovation and make working for Airbnb really fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame